Former President Donald Trump secured his new victory in the Republican primaries, on Saturday (24), against the party's opponent Nikki Haley, who was hoping to unseat him in the state where he was once governor, South Carolina.

The final results of the last round of voting gave 47 delegates to Trump and just three to Haley, so that so far the difference between them is 110 delegates against 20, and the press highlighted this Sunday (25) that Haley was theoretically “playing at home” in South Carolina (where she was not only born and raised, but also served as governor from 2011 to 2017).

Republican pre-candidate Nikki Haley stated this Sunday (25) that, despite the most recent defeat, she will not give up on the electoral race. On the contrary, she once again asked her supporters for more resources to finance her primary campaign at least until the decisive March 5th, “Super Tuesday”, when more than 800 party delegates will be decided.

In a long text message to her supporters, the pre-candidate announced that she is going to Michigan – the next primary state – and then will prepare for Super Tuesday.

“Can you send a generous donation to help me pay for this next critical stretch?” the message reads, insisting that he continues to see “frustration” in the state and across the country, and that the United States “will go broke if the wrong choices”.

In the next few states, according to almost all the American press, the Republican electorate is much more favorable to Trump, and Haley could only count on states where legislation allows people outside the Republican Party to vote, as happened on Saturday in Carolina of the South (and even then, she only won in two districts, the most urban ones).

Now that Haley's candidacy is almost symbolic, all attention is focused on who will be Trump's running mate, the one who will be called to be vice president if the tycoon wins the presidential election in November.