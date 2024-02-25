On Saturday, Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley, his last Republican rival, in his party's primary elections in South Carolina, according to forecasts broadcast by a number of American media outlets.

Trump's victory represents a setback for Haley, who embodies a more moderate wing of the Republican Party, especially since these elections took place in the state where she was governor for six years.

The American media expected Trump to win only a few seconds after the polls closed.

On Friday, the former president told his supporters during an election rally, “Saturday you will participate in one of the most important elections in your lives.”

Polling stations opened at seven in the morning local time (1200 GMT).

Haley relied on the votes of moderates. She is considered a traditional conservative who advocates limited government and a strong foreign policy.