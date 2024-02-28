Former US President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan.

Trump's rival, Nikki Haley, was clearly defeated, and the two were separated by 30 percentage points after about 10% of the votes were counted.

Trump and Haley fought another competition for their party's nomination in the Midwestern state, which has a population of about 10 million people, before the presidential elections scheduled for November.

Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the United States must first win his or her party's internal primaries. Candidates are then formally selected at party conferences in the summer.

The Republican Party nominating convention is held in mid-July. Haley had already lost to Trump in the primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The 77-year-old former president enjoys strong support among the party's base.

US President Joe Biden also won the Democratic Party primaries in Michigan, as expected, according to US media projections.