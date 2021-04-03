Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 3, congratulated his supporters on the eve of Catholic Easter, recalling that he considers himself the winner of the 2020 elections.

“Unfortunately, there were massive violations in the 2020 presidential elections, and many angry people understand this,” the publication quoted Trump as saying. The hill…

He criticized the American press for the fact that his allegations of falsification were called unfounded, and also promised to publish materials proving his case.

“For the rest [поздравляю] Happy Easter, ”Trump concluded his address.

On March 31, Trump admitted the possibility that he would run for head of state in 2024.

He lost the presidential election on November 3 last year to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. According to the official electoral vote, Biden received 306 state votes and Trump 232.

Until recently, the 45th president did not admit defeat. Trump has repeatedly said the election was rigged and his legal team filed dozens of lawsuits to challenge the vote. They were all rejected.