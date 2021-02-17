Donald Trump’s fury was immediate. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Conservatives in the Senate until three weeks ago, denied Trump three times and before the rooster crowed the voice of the almighty tycoon who decides on the political fate of his subjects thundered. “The Republican Party will no longer be strong or respected with leaders like Senator McConnell at the helm,” he roared in a statement last night.

This made it clear that although he is not in the White House, he is still in command of the Conservative party that took the assault in 2016, when he won the nomination for the presidency. So his leaders thought they could control him, but it was the other way around. McConnell, a 78-year-old politician, more of a friend to Joe Biden than to Trump, has served him faithfully these four years for political expediency, but once he lost the election in November, he believed he had stopped serving him. Still, he held back his criticism until the two pending seats were disputed in Georgia on January 5, where accusations of fraud discouraged the participation of his bases, while the motivation of the Democrats lived a peak, with an unprecedented mobilization of African Americans in that southern state during the #BlackLivesMatter year.

“I have received more votes than any other president in office in history, with almost 75 million votes,” Trump claimed yesterday to record his strength, in a statement in which he recounted the Republican victories that are attributed . The “Georgia disaster” is blamed on the former Senate leader for having lowered the Democratic offer to give a check to every American who earns less than $ 75,000 annually from $ 2,000 to $ 600. “My only regret is that when McConnell begged me to stand with him in front of the good people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, I did,” says Trump. «It went from going one point below to 20 points above. How soon you forget.

McConnell dismissed Trump’s electoral fraud allegations and, although on Saturday he voted against convicting him of inciting the insurrection on January 6, believing that it is unconstitutional to disqualify a president who is no longer in office, he said he did not have any. he doubts that he was morally responsible. Yesterday he repeated his accusations in an opinion piece published in the pages of the Wall Street Journal, which filled Trump’s patience. “This is a great moment for our country, we cannot let it go by using third-rate leaders to dictate our future!”, Roared the former president.