Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko were added to the US blacklist this week. If they have property and assets in US territory, they will be frozen. And if they intend to have access to the financial system of this country, they will be prohibited. Their package? None, actually. The first is a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and the second, director of a division within the same jurisdiction. This week, the Trump administration took it to the next level in the war it intends to wage against the ICC. As early as June, Donald Trump had authorized economic sanctions against certain officials. In question: the will of the jurisdiction to prosecute American soldiers for abuses committed in Afghanistan. At first, the judges of the International Criminal Court had yielded to threats of sanctions from Washington, a non-member of the ICC, and refused to authorize the investigation by Prosecutor Bensouda. The US government is also standing up against investigations it deems “politically motivated” against Israel, which may be the subject of war crimes investigations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“Today we are moving from words to deeds,” said US diplomat Mike Pompeo, “because the ICC unfortunately continues to target Americans.” “Any individual or entity that will continue to materially assist these individuals is also exposed to sanctions”, he added, placing the international court in the same category as Cuba or Iran, sworn enemies of Washington . “We will not tolerate the illegitimate attempts of the ICC to subject the Americans to its jurisdiction”, finally launched the secretary of state, a close friend of Trump. The ICC reacted immediately: “These coercive acts, directed against an international judicial institution and its officials, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks on the Court, the international criminal justice system (and) the rule of law in general. “. The NGO Human Rights Watch mobilized a much less diplomatic discourse: these measures “constitute a bewildering perversion of American sanctions, supposed to penalize those who violate human rights and kleptocrats, used here to persecute those responsible for judging international crimes. . Amnesty International, for its part, pointed to a consequence of this decision: “The actions of the White House risk dissuading survivors of human rights violations from seeking justice. “

In the midst of the election campaign, Donald Trump deals another blow to multilateralism, a cornerstone of international relations since the end of the Cold War. He is betting that this can only weld his electorate. “America First”, the claimed slogan of Trumpian foreign policy, means that the United States alone decides who should and should not be tried. In this case, the atmosphere at the White House is rather graceful. In 2019, several US soldiers convicted by the American justice system for the murders of civilians in Afghanistan were pardoned by the nationalist president. Edward Gallagher, a Navy Seal, sentenced by court martial for the premeditated stabbing murder of an injured and anesthetized teenage prisoner, member of the Islamic State, also received the presidential pardon. The war at the ICC is not about isolationism, just about organizing impunity.