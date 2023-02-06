Trump decided to sue the Pulitzer Prize Council over articles about his ties with Russia

Former US President Donald Trump is about to sue the Pulitzer Prize Council. The reason for this decision was the awarding of awards to the Washington Post and New York Times, which published articles about his collusion with Russia. Relevant post published on his social network Truth Social.

Trump said the Pulitzer Council should have long ago canceled awards given to newspapers for their supposedly fake stories about Russia. And, in order to “correct the situation”, he is preparing a lawsuit. Thus, the former American leader hopes to restore justice and bring justice to the people.

Trump has been pushing the Council for almost five years to strip the Washington Post and the New York Times of the Pulitzer Prizes they won in 2018 for covering an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

Earlier, Trump spoke about trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and belittled American intelligence. According to him, the United States under the current head of state Joe Biden is being destroyed by radical and corrupt politicians.

Last November, the politician officially announced that he would run in the 2024 presidential election. At the same time, Fox News published a list of candidates who can really compete with the former head of the White House: among them are Trump’s vice president Mike Pence and the popular young Florida governor Ron DeSantis.