Final hearing is scheduled for this Monday (May 8); case involves journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll

Former US President Donald Trump has decided not to testify at the trial in which he is accused of raping and subsequently defaming journalist and columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll, according to information from the news agency. Reuters.

Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacobina, told Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New Yorkon Thursday (4.May.2023) the republican renounced the right to speak and chose not to present a defense for the case.

After the trial on Thursday (4.May), the judge gave Trump’s defense until Sunday (7.May) to inform whether he intended to testify. The lawyer scheduled the final arguments on both sides for this Monday (8.May), but without the presence of the former president.

Still according to Reuters, the defense presented a video of Trump to the jury on Wednesday (May 3) in which he denies having raped the journalist. It also claims to be a story “ridiculous” It is “disgusting”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In November 2022, elizabeth jean Carroll, former columnist for the magazine she, filed a civil suit against Trump for rape. The case had already been reported by the journalist in her book “What Do We Need Men For?” (“What do we need men for?”in free translation), published in 2019.

According to Carroll, the Republican would have sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan, between late 1995 and early 1996.

Trump denied the allegations. He said that “never known” Carroll. He also stated that she was a liar, intent on a book. The former US president’s comments prompted Carroll to file a defamation lawsuit against him. Here’s the fullin English (128 KB).