Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social network in the next two to three months. His senior advisor, Jason Miller, told Fox News about this.

He clarified that Trump plans to attract tens of millions of users to his platform. “I think the social network will become the most popular and completely change the rules of the game. Everyone will wait and see what exactly President Trump is doing, ”the adviser said.

Miller clarified that he could not provide any details, but said that Trump held meetings with several development teams.

In February, Miller revealed that Trump feels happier without social media. “He said it’s good to be outside of social networks, not to feel the influence of the closed world of hate, which social networks often turn into,” the adviser explained. For the first time in years, he sees Trump as “really relaxed,” he said.

On January 9, Twitter indefinitely blocked Trump’s account due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” In addition, the leadership of the social network promised to block the account of any user who gives him the floor.

The former American leader was also banned from posting videos on YouTube, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump would be left without social networks until the end of his presidential term. January 16, its pages in Facebook and Instagram suddenly thawed, but the last records there date from January 6th.

The blockages began after the riots that Trump supporters unleashed on January 6. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Senators and congressmen had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college voting, according to which Democrat Joe Biden was elected president. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.