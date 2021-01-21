Joe Biden is the 46th US President. This officially ends Donald Trump’s presidency. He could have caused permanent damage to the future of his daughter Ivanka.

His actions as president may have ruined his daughter Ivanka’s career.

Washington – Ex-President Donald Trump has never made a secret of the fact that he prefers one of his children: his daughter Ivanka Trump. Despite a lack of political experience, he made her and her husband Jared Kushner 2017 to his political advisors. Among other things, this gave rise to the term First daughter – after all, Ivanka always had a great influence on her father.

Ivanka Trump is quite ambitious. The Trump daughter was apparently planning a political career after her father left the White House. Even if it was not yet clear which position she wanted to apply for. Possibly Florida State Senator. Before the US election 2020 There were even rumors that the former president wanted to make his daughter president. Ivanka. His heiress.

Ivanka Trump: Donald Trump probably ruined his favorite daughter’s political career

His heiress, at least that was the plan. To Storming of the US Capitol. Until Ivanka Trump described the right-wing mob as “American patriots” – a tweet that she deleted shortly afterwards, but for which she was attacked even from close quarters. “The one good thing that the MAGA mobs smashed? The future of Trump Kids ”, wrote the last time Daily beast-Journalist Molly Jong-Fast.

New York City wants that The Trump-Kushner couple at least not have it back. After a four-year presidency, which is mainly expressed in two numbers – 400,000 corona deaths and two impeachment procedures – the name Trump is poisoned. One Gallup poll according to, leaves Donald Trump the highest office in the United States with the lowest popularity rating the analytics firm has ever raised. What once opened every door to daughter Ivanka – the Trump brand -, should just let that slam slam. Mary Trump, the niece Donald Trumps and her uncle’s great critic, said on the podcast recently The Meidas touch, All Trump adult children should be excluded from politics once they leave the White House.

But Trump daughter Ivanka was again self-confident on Wednesday after her father left his office. And praised herself in a post on her Instagram account. “I came to Washington to fight for the families of America and I leave feeling like I did that”

Trump children were once the hope of the Republican Party – the storming of the Capitol put an end to that

Once upon a time they were Trump children by some as the possible future of the so-called Grand Old Party considered. But at the latest since January 6th and the Storming of the US Capitol Even the most loyal Trump supporters turned away from their boss. Even the mighty Republican Mitch McConnell took place on Wednesday in senate only damning words for Trump. The outgoing US President had “fed the mob with lies” and was therefore responsible for the riots in the heart of US democracy.

“It’s a big challenge now, that White House to leave and rely on that brand when the last thing we’ve seen of this government is, of course, those horrific images of the uprising, “said CNN journalist Kate Benett. The events would have occurred Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner caused panicthe presenter claims to have learned from internal sources at the White House. “I’ve spoken to many sources today who say they are now questioning everything from where they lived after the White House to their careers.”

Of Donald Trump’s following Little is left in political and social circles. “The rats are leaving the sinking ship,” wrote numerous US media. Except that Ivanka Trump and her siblings cannot just leave this one. Or, to put it in the words of former confidante Melania Trumps, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: “A Trump remains a Trump remains a Trump”. This could not bode well for the political future of the Trump daughter.(aka)