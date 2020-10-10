US President Donald Trump believes the experimental drug REGN-COV2 was key in his recovery from COVID-19. As reported The Straits Times, the drug was based on the protein components of blood plasma. The blood was obtained from Singaporeans who have recovered from COVID-19.

The experimental drug was developed by the American biotechnology firm Regeneron. Especially for the company, the National Center for Infectious Diseases took blood samples from five patients in Singapore. Three of these samples became the basis for a new drug. It is a cocktail of two types of antibodies that block the virus and prevent it from entering the cells of the body. In addition, the cocktail prevents the mutation process of the virus.

When Trump appeared on the radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show on October 9, he had to answer a lot of questions about his well-being and the methods of treatment. The US President admitted that without a new drug, everything could have ended sadly.

“I was not in my best shape – Trump said. – I wouldn’t get better at all without a Regeneron cocktail“. The President clarified that after being discharged from the hospital, he no longer takes medication.

We will remind, returning to the White House from the medical center, Trump called the illness “God’s blessing” and promised the Americans free treatment.

Photo by Donald J. Trump / Facebook

259

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter