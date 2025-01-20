The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States was not the only relevant news for the world. The tycoon introduces cryptocurrency investors to “Official Trump” ($TRUMP) and $MELANIA, the meme coins of the presidential couple. The scoop emerged on his X account, and according to information from the Italian media Il Sole 24 Orechose the Solana blockchain to do so.

Solana is the fourth largest virtual currency by market capitalization. In 24 hours, $TRUMP jumped from 18 cents to $75. According to crypto monitoring website CoinGeckothe meme coin has a market capitalization of over $5 billion and so far, it is the largest on the Solana network.

The crypto world excited about Trump

The historically speculative nature of this type of digital currency and the “very particular moment” in which $TRUMP came to life, captured the attention of speculators, who noticed how the value of the currency increased from 18 cents to 75 dollars, in a relatively short period of 24 hours. The increase marks a watershed of 41,500% and a capitalization of 15,000 million dollars. Among memecoins, it became the second most valued after Dogecoin, worth 65 billionleaving behind Shiba Inu, with 12 million, Pepe with 6 million and Bonk with 5 million.

Memecoins are directly linked to cartoons, jokes and, in general, viral phenomena on social networks. They are usually born for fun or with the intention of getting on the momentary trend. In some cases, such as the “Hawk Tuah Girl” digital currency, they have also been subject to fraud, particularly by ‘pump and dump’, a scheme that consists of inflating the price of a digital currency before its launch, and then selling it massively and making profits.

$TRUMP and $MELANIA’s offer

Total supply of $TRUMP is limited to 1 billion tokenswith 200 million initially available. Three parties own 80% of the offering: the Trump Organization, its subsidiary CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight LLC. The currencies are subject to a three-year release program, so they cannot sell all of their holdings immediately. However, in the past CIC Digital had managed the sale of NFTs and Trump-branded products, generating approximately $7 million in revenue in 2024 alone. The new meme currency will have a different purpose and will only be an “expression of support and commitment to the ideals and beliefs embodied by the $TRUMP symbol.”not an investment opportunity, contract or security of any kind.

The launch of the new coins is consistent with Trump’s series of campaign statements. The tycoon repeatedly stated that his intention is to “turn the United States into the cryptocurrency capital of the world.” In this sense, the names of some of the people who surround his close circle in this second term are very indicative: the first of them is Paul Atkins; who will succeed Gary Gensler as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to the new head of AI, David Sacks and the new Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The bitcoin

The launch of $TRUMP may create a conflict of interest given the influence that government policies can have on the cryptocurrency sector. The takeover places memecoin between gold and oil, the State’s strategic reserves. The currency, which has already surpassed $108,000, was in fact described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as “digital gold that does not compete with the dollar.”

