Former US President Donald Trump, the main name in the Republican dispute for the 2024 elections, stated during an interview with the American broadcaster NBC this Sunday (17) that the decision by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, to ban abortion from six weeks is “a terrible mistake”.

The two are running for the seat in the Republican Party primaries, which take place in January, to face the Democrats at the polls.

On several occasions during the interview, Trump was asked about his stance on abortion, an issue that was avoided by the pre-candidate. However, on one occasion, he stated that the opponent’s initiative “was a terrible thing”.

The interviewee also said that, if elected, “he would sit down with both sides – Republicans and Democrats – to negotiate an agreement on abortion”, which would result in “peace on the issue for the first time in 52 years”.

During his administration, Trump appointed three judges to the Supreme Court who contributed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Wade, a decision that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to abortion and legalized it throughout the country. However, since the overturn of jurisprudence, the former president has avoided speaking out on the matter.

The re-election candidate’s statements were criticized by pro-life organizations that support the Republican Party.

To the newspaper The New York TimesSBA President Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser said she was “not at all thrilled with Trump’s attack on Ron DeSantis’ pro-life legislation.”

“We are at a time when we need a human rights defender, someone who is dedicated to saving children’s lives and serving mothers in need,” said Dannenfelser.

Florida governor’s pre-campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo condemned the former president’s suggestion to negotiate with Democrats on abortion, adding that the “results of Donald Trump’s compromise with Democrats were disastrous” during his previous management.

Pro-life activist Lila Rose, president of the organization Live Action, stated via the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Trump’s statements are “pathetic and unacceptable”.

“Trump is actively attacking the very pro-life laws that were made possible by the overturn of Roe. The Heartbeat Laws have saved thousands of lives, but Trump wants to jeopardize the lives of babies so that pro-abortion Democrats will come to his side “, he said.

In April of this year, Governor DeSantis signed a bill for a stricter ban on abortion, which would increase from 15 weeks to six weeks. Victims of rape, incest and human trafficking would be exceptions, according to the legislation