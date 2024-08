Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Glendale, Arizona, last Friday (23) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), once again a Republican candidate for President of the United States, criticized on his social network, Truth Social, special prosecutor Jack Smith for having filed a substitute complaint against him, in the process regarding alleged attempts to reverse the defeat in the 2020 presidential election that is being processed in Federal Court in Washington.

On Tuesday (27), Smith presented new allegations to argue that the accusations Trump is the target of do not concern official acts, for which presidents and former presidents have judicial immunity, according to an understanding announced by the Supreme Court of the United States in July, in response to a demand from the Republican.

On Truth Social, Trump criticized Vice President and Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris — whom he called a “comrade” — for “forcing” criminal charges against him “instead of immediately calling for their dismissal, as should be done.”

“This is for Third World countries and banana republics, not the United States! As Jack Smith knows, the entire case should be dismissed and dismissed on the grounds of presidential immunity, as has already been unequivocally ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump wrote.

“Smith has rewritten the exact same case in an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision. The people of our country will see what is happening with all these corrupt lawsuits against me and will dismiss them, giving me a landslide victory on November 5th for President of the United States,” the former president said.