Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Atlanta on August 3. | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDWARD M. PIO RODA

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House in this year’s elections, Donald Trump, criticized on Tuesday (13) the American press coverage of the interview he gave to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, on Monday night (12).

In a post on his social network, Truth Social, Trump complained that the local press devoted more space to the technical problems that delayed the start of the broadcast than to the interest that the interview aroused.

“I spent 2 1/2 hours last night talking to Elon, a fantastic guy, getting record views/hits, and all the fake news media wants to report is that the servers are down (due to the tremendous volume of hits!), and the show started a little late. What they should be reporting is the incredible number of people who were listening. I absolutely hate the fake news media. Very bad for our Country!” Trump wrote.

Despite the former president’s claim that the interview was delayed by 45 minutes due to the high number of views, Musk said on Monday night that X had been the target of a hack.

On Tuesday, he added on X that there had also been “unforced failures” on the platform itself, but praised the social network’s team for having “repelled the attacks and fixed our mistakes”. “All’s well that ends well,” Musk said.