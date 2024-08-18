Home policy

Ekaterina Yalunina

Donald Trump continues his attacks on Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 US election. During an appearance in Pennsylvania, he makes her look the topic of discussion.

Wilkes Barre – Donald Trump has Kamala Harris on Saturday (17 August) during an appearance in the contested swing state of Pennsylvania of being responsible for the “devastating” inflation in the country. Most of his other attacks on Harris, however, were not substantive: Trump again made fun of the Vice President’s laughter and called the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate a “communist” and a “madwoman”.

Trump currently mocks Kamala Harris’ appearance – “I look better”

The 78-year-old candidate of the republican During his appearance in the city of Wilkes-Barre, he also referred to a Harris drawing on the cover of the US magazine Time and claimed that he was “much better looking than her”. His opponent at the US election 2024 is said to have an advantage because of her attractiveness, Trump said, then explained: “I look a lot better than her. I think I look better than Kamala.”

This is not the first time that the Republican has addressed Harris’s appearance or attacked women in a similar way. He has often used the word “crazy” for female politicians on the opposing side in the past – for example in 2016 for the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the election campaign at the time.

Trump risks voter approval ahead of US election with current attacks on Harris

According to media reports, Trump’s adviser had recently tried harder to persuade the former president to focus on issues such as immigration and inflation in his appearances and to refrain from personal attacks on HarrisThey believe this would go down badly with the undecided voters on whom Trump depends.

Some Republicans have even publicly expressed fears that Trump could scare away undecided voters. In an interview with the broadcaster FoxNews Trump’s former rival in the race for the presidential nomination appealed, Nikki Haleyto his own party to make a “significant change” in the election campaign and to stop “whining” about Harris.

Trump insists on his “right” to attack Harris before US election

Trump, however, insisted that it was his “right” to launch personal attacks against Harris. “I have little respect for her, little respect for her intelligence, and I believe she will be a bad president,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

Pennsylvania is a swing state where both parties traditionally fight for votes. Close races between Harris and Trump are also expected in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Because of its population size, Pennsylvania is at the top of the priority list for both Republicans and Democrats.

Kamala Harris overtakes Trump in several polls for the 2024 US election

In July, US President Joe Biden Given the ongoing debate about his mental fitness, he announced that he would not run in the November election. Instead, he nominated his vice president as his successor.

After Harris was elected as presidential candidate by electronic vote in early August, the 59-year-old will be nominated next week at the party convention of the Democrats in Chicago to officially accept the nomination.

The 78-year-old Trump finds himself increasingly on the defensive due to the euphoria that Harris’ candidacy has triggered among parts of the electorate. She has now overtaken him in several polls before the US election. Trump has now also infuriated parts of his supporters with a bizarre comparison. (afp/dpa/jal)