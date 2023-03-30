Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Wednesday that “childish clichés” in foreign policy and the Florida governor’s “reckless rhetoric” about Russia are dangerous, while assuring that he is the ” only candidate who can avert World War III”.

Trump, who was the promoter of DeSantis’s bid for governor of Florida in 2018, is his biggest critic since the governor signaled that he will compete for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 and, therefore, will be his rival.

In a video devoted to DeSantis’ latest remarks on the war in Ukraine, Trump said they “reveal a dangerous lack of historical, intellectual and diplomatic sophistication”.

At his home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said that “the art of state and peacebuilding requires seriousness, sophistication and historical perspective, not meaningless talking points and shallow Washington banter.”

Following the controversial statement that the war generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is nothing more than a “territorial dispute” between two countries, DeSantis changed his position and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he called a “war criminal” , and defining Russia as “a gas station with nuclear weapons”.

According to Trump, these words show that DeSantis adopted the neoconservative foreign policies of John McCain, Mitt Romney, Karl Rove and the Bushes, who sent US troops and equipment to “fight endless wars around the world” and became a “globalist “.

“Those like Mitt Romney and Ron DeSantis, very similar, who insist on arrogantly treating Russia as profoundly inferior to the other nations of the world, without history, culture or pride, are not only ignorant and foolish, but their attitude makes negotiation impossible. peace,” Trump said.

The former president commented that his administration was tougher with Russia than any other, but at the same time showed respect for the country and the Russian people.

“We showed understanding for Russian history and the fact that Russia lost more than 20 million lives in World War II. They were fighting with us,” he added.

Trump stressed that positions like DeSantis’s on Russia only increase “the possibility of a deadly nuclear escalation.”

“We need a statesman and a peacemaker in the White House, not someone reciting nonsense and recycled talking points to win approval for the failed foreign policy system,” he said, speaking of himself.

“I am the only candidate who can prevent World War III. I will prevent World War III, there is no one else who is going to do that”, he emphasized.

So far, only Trump and former U.S. governor and ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley are Republican candidates for 2024.