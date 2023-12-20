In posts on social media this Wednesday (20), former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021) criticized a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that made him ineligible for the presidential election primaries in the American state in 2024.

“What a shame for our country!” wrote Trump, who again accused American President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the cases against him.

“Biden should drop all these false political charges against me, both criminal and civil. The cases I'm facing are the work of the DOJ and the White House. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before. Banana Republic? Election interference!” said Trump, who added: “A sad day in the United States!”

The decision by the Supreme Court of Colorado, announced on Tuesday (19), initially applies only to the Republican Party primaries in the state, scheduled for March 5, when Trump's name cannot appear in the candidate options.

However, as a last resort, the former president must also have his name removed from the ballots for the November 5th presidential election in Colorado if he is chosen as the Republican Party candidate at the end of all the primaries – he is leading the polls by a large margin. .

The decision does not remove Trump from the race, as he remains eligible in other American states. However, his situation could become more complicated if the United States Supreme Court, to which his lawyers appealed, confirms the Colorado decision, which would pave the way for similar decisions in other states.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of voters from Colorado, advised by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who called for Trump's ineligibility alleging that the former president had incited supporters to invade the Capitol in January 2021, during the session meeting of the American Congress in which Biden's victory in the 2020 election was certified.