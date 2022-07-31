Former President Trump criticizes Biden’s offer to exchange prisoners with Russia

Former President Donald Trump says swapping ‘Death Dealer’ Viktor Bout for WNBA star Britney Greener is a ‘very bad deal’ informs Daily Mail.

The former American leader criticized the proposal of the current US President Joe Biden while participating in The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (“The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show”) on July 30. Trump said of Griner: “She knew you weren’t going there with drugs, and she admitted it. <...> I’m guessing she admitted it without much force because that’s what it is and it definitely doesn’t sound like a very good deal, does it?”

Of the Death Dealer, aka arms dealer Viktor Bout, Trump said, “He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world and they’ll give him his freedom because a potentially corrupted man loaded with drugs is going to Russia.”

Trump concluded with Greener: “They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we have to get her out, and she, you know, makes a lot of money. We must expose her as an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Many Americans died. Many people died,” the ex-president continued.

On July 27, the US administration offered Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, this idea was supported by President Joe Biden. Victor Booth is in the Marion Federal Penitentiary in Illinois. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008, and in April 2012, a court sentenced him to 25 years in prison for selling arms to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).