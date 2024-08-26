Former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for President of the United States, criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday (25) for the scale of the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hezbollah. The Republican’s statement comes after the Israeli government launched a wave of attacks on Lebanon.

“Who’s negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are falling everywhere! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a beach in California, cruelly exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is on a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim [Walz]your terrible choice for Vice President. We will not have World War III, because that is where we are headed!” Trump wrote in the “X”.

| Reproduction/X/Donald Trump

According to Israeli authorities, the offensive was carried out as a preventive measure, after Hezbollah identified plans to carry out “major attacks” in central and southern Israel.

On the other hand, Biden reinforced support for Israel amid the developments between the two countries. In a statement on Saturday (24), the White House said that the president is closely monitoring the situation.

“He [Biden] “He met with the national security team throughout the night. At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been in continuous communication with their Israeli counterparts. We will continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself and continue to work toward regional stability,” National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.

In a statement released earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would continue “doing everything possible to protect the country.”

Netanyahu stressed that the IDF had worked “vigorously” to thwart the threats, destroying thousands of rockets and acting “with full force in both defense and offense.” “We will continue to follow a simple rule: we will harm whoever harms us,” the prime minister warned.

Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate

Throughout Saturday, Hezbollah members launched attacks on several positions in northern Israel. One of the targets destroyed by the group was surveillance equipment at the base near Israeli territory.

The strikes targeted the Ramtha and Zebdine regions, the disputed Kafrchouba hills and the Shebaa farmlands, as well as Bayad and Hanita in northern Israel.

Artillery fire, shells and “appropriate weapons” were used. Hezbollah claimed responsibility as “retaliation for the enemy’s aggression on the southern villages.”

On the same day, the terrorist group announced the death of one of its members, Ibrahim Hassan Fadel, 21, known as “Jihad”. No details were released about the cause of death, which has been common since the recent losses of its fighters.

Concerns about the level of violence in the war have been heightened by the killing of Hezbollah’s military leader in late July following an Israeli strike in Lebanon. The offensive resulted in the assassination of the former Hamas leader in Iran. Hezbollah and Tehran have vowed retaliation.