Trump criticizes a criminal investigation into his family’s business

Former US President Donald Trump attacked the New York prosecutor for opening a criminal investigation into his family’s investment and commercial activity, saying that he was “facing an unjust attack and violation.”

“Nothing is more corrupt than an investigation eager for a crime,” Trump said in a statement, adding that “we will overcome” any attempt at prosecution.

New York Attorney General Latecia James is investigating whether the New York City-based Trump Organization wrongly assessed its assets to secure loans and economic and tax benefits.

“We are now investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal case in cooperation with a Manhattan attorney,” James spokesman Fabian Levy said in a statement.

Trump criticized the investigation on Wednesday, saying it was politically motivated.

“The New York attorney general literally campaigned to prosecute Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me,” the former Republican president said.

Cyrus Vance has been investigating a Manhattan attorney for more than two years into Trump’s business and investment activities before he takes office.

On the other hand, the New York Times said late on Wednesday that the New York Attorney General’s office had opened a criminal investigation months ago with Alan Weiselberg, CEO of Trump’s organization, regarding tax issues, and that he had informed the company of the matter in a letter he sent in January.

The newspaper reported that investigators are investigating whether taxes have been paid on benefits in kind that Trump provided to Weissburg, including cars and tuition fees in the tens of thousands of dollars for at least one of his grandchildren.