US President Donald Trump criticized the US Senate for overcoming his veto on the defense budget for the 2021 fiscal year. TASS.

In particular, the American head condemned the senators for not adopting a bill approved by the House of Representatives of the Congress to increase regular direct payments to citizens amid a pandemic from $ 600 to $ 2 thousand.

“Now they want to give the people devastated by the Chinese virus $ 600, not the $ 2,000 they so desperately need. It is dishonest and unwise! ” – Trump said.

He also criticized the draft for the lack of a repeal clause of section 230 of the Communications Ethics Act, which protects technology companies from claims for moderating user-generated content.

Earlier it was reported that the US Senate voted on the defense budget for fiscal 2021, overcoming the veto imposed on the law by President Donald Trump.

The Senate’s budget extends the ban on military cooperation with Russia and calls for the Pentagon to increase the number and scale of NATO exercises in the Black Sea region with the involvement of Ukraine and Georgia – and to increase its presence and activity in the Arctic.