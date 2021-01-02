US President Donald Trump said some US states are very slow to vaccinate against the new coronavirus. RIA News.

“Some states are very slow to vaccinate recipients despite the federal government’s successful and very widespread distribution of vaccines. They will do it! ” – noted the American head.

Earlier, Trump said that the supply of the American drug for COVID-19 will soon be carried out around the world.

The head of the White House added that the most vulnerable people in the United States have already received the opportunity to get vaccinated.