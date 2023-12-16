Trump quoted Putin and called Biden a threat to democracy in the United States

Former US President Donald Trump quoted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to argue that democracy in the United States is in danger. The politician expressed his position at a rally of supporters in New Hampshire, writes RIA News.

The Russian President in September, during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, commented on the prosecution of Trump in the United States.

“For us, what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Putin said.

According to him, everything that is happening with Donald Trump is “persecution for political reasons.”

“He said that Biden, and this quote: 'Politically motivated persecution of opponents is very good for Russia, because it shows the decay of the American system.' We talk about democracy, but the whole world is watching the political persecution of an opponent who will kick his ass,” Trump said.

At the end of November, Donald Trump said that the United States was in serious trouble. In his opinion, the policy of American President Joe Biden led to this. In addition, Trump said that Biden is no smarter than a six-year-old child. The politician is confident that the current American president is corrupt, incompetent and compromised.

In turn, Biden previously said that Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election poses many threats to the United States. In his opinion, Trump's second presidential term may be worse than the first.