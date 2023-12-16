Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, December 16, that current American leader Joe Biden is a threat to democracy.

“[Администрация Байдена] ready to violate the US Constitution <...> for the sake of victory <...>. Joe Biden is a threat to democracy,” Trump said during a speech to voters in New Hampshire.

He also quoted the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum that events in the United States “show the decay of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” reports “RIA News”.

Earlier, on November 29, Trump accused Biden of the decline of the state and the loss of the American dream. According to the former US President, under the current head of state, the United States has become a nation in decline, and Biden's destruction of the American economy was the beginning of his war against youth.

On November 23, the former US President said that the country is in serious trouble, having descended into hell due to Biden's policies. At the time, he also promised to win the 2024 presidential election and “make America great again.”

In October, Trump called Biden a laughingstock who occupied the White House. The businessman and politician also linked the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to the wrong decisions of the American leader, saying that Israel’s war with the Gaza Strip is a consequence of these decisions.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 2024.