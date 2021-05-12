KShortly before she was expected to be voted out of the parliamentary group leadership in the US House of Representatives, Republican Liz Cheney once again heavily criticized Donald Trump. You will not watch in silence as your party “joins the crusade of the former president to undermine our democracy,” said Cheney on Tuesday evening (local time) in a militant address in Congress. Dozens of courts have invalidated Trump’s claim that he was fraudulently deprived of his re-election. “Those who refuse to accept the judgments of our courts are at war with the constitution.”

In the direction dispute between the Republicans, the party’s MPs in the House of Representatives want to vote on the whereabouts of the Trump critic in the parliamentary group leadership on Wednesday. Cheney’s replacement, which Trump has been calling for for a long time, is expected. Faction leader Kevin McCarthy has declared his support for Cheney’s competitor Elise Stefanik, who was previously supported by Trump. The 36-year-old is a loyal supporter of the former president.

Cheney ranks third in her parliamentary group’s ranking as Chair of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives. The 54-year-old is the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

“A threat America has never seen before”

Liz Cheney said: “Today we face a threat America has never seen before.” Trump provoked the storm on the Capitol on January 6th with his baseless claims. He has now “resumed his aggressive efforts to convince the Americans that the election has been stolen from him. He risks provoking further violence. “Millions of Americans have been misled by Trump. “You only heard his words, not the truth,” said Cheney. “To be silent and ignore the lie encourages the liar. I will not take part in that. “

Cheney has repeatedly called for Republicans to break with Trump. In a guest post for the Washington Post last Wednesday, she appealed to her party colleagues to “turn away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump personality cult”. For his part, Trump has been attacking Cheney for months. Last week, the former US president wrote on his blog: “Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no place in the Republican party leadership.”

Cheney is among ten Republicans who voted for an impeachment trial against Trump for “inciting riot” following the January Capitol storm. The majority in the Senate necessary to convict Trump did not come about.



Personality cult: Trump admirer in Orlando., Florida

Image: AFP





Since the defeat of Trump by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November election, a dispute has raged in the Republican Party. Trump has not recognized his defeat to this day. His camp failed with dozens of lawsuits against the election results.

McCarthy announced on Monday in a letter to his group colleagues published by the US media that he would vote on Cheney’s replacement in the group leadership. In it, he demanded that the focus of work should not be on the past, but on recapturing the majority in the House of Representatives. If the Republicans were to prevent the Democrats from “destroying” the US, internal faction conflicts would have to be resolved, McCarthy wrote. It is therefore time for a change. Cheney would retain her MP if she were voted out of the parliamentary group.