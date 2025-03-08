The US president, Donald Trump, has ordered this week to create state cryptocurrency reserves, and presided today a symposium between representatives of his government and the electronic currency sector with the aim of giving rise to a new regulation that boosts the industry.

Both actions highlight as Trump, which was at the time skeptical with cryptocurrencieshas aligned with the industry and many of its main responsible in this second term, in which He has appointed a “tsar of cryptocurrencies”, investor David Sacks.

These are some of the main aspects and implications of the measures that the US government has adopted and expects to adopt soon for the industry:

How much Bitcoin does the United States have?

Both Trump and Sacks himself criticized today that previous US administrations They sell around half of the bitcoin that the federal state possessedand that proceeds entirely from the seizures in criminal cases that have made various agencies.

One of the measures pursued by Trump on Thursday is to audit these accounts to know the exact volume of cryptocurrencies in federal hands and deposit them all in two strategic reserves (one for Bitcoin and the other for the rest of cyberdivisas) that will control the department of the treasure and that The US president has described as “Fort Knox virtual”.

Sacks estimated today that US authorities have had about 400,000 bitcoinbut that half have been sold for about 370 million dollars, an amount that would amount to 17,000 million today for the strong appreciation of the currency.

Federal responsibilities

The idea behind these two reservations is to maintain a Federal portfolio that does not sell the assets and that, in principle, you cannot actively buy bitcoin or other currencies.

However, treasure and trade secretaries will be authorized to “Develop neutral strategies in budgetary terms to acquire additional bitcoinsprovided that these strategies do not impose increasing costs to US taxpayers, “according to the executive order signed yesterday by Trump.

“My job is not to encourage people to buy cryptocurrencies. My work is to create an innovation framework for the United States, “David Sacks explained today in relation to his mission, underlining that despite the impulse that is sought to be given to the industry, the government will not incentive in any way the opening of cryptocurrency portfolios among consumers, to which it will recommend acting responsibly.

Finish the “war” against the Biden sector

Both Sacks and Trump have insisted that the government of the former president, Joe Biden, created a regulatory framework that did not communicate to the general public and that He dedicated himself to attacking the sector through an operation that they have baptized as Choke Point 2.0 (Bottleneck 2.0).

“They forced banks to close the accounts of cryptocurrency business and entrepreneursThey blocked some money transfers to and from the ‘exchanges’, and used the government as a weapon against the entire industry, “Trump said, while the investor described the” war on this advanced technology “for its part.

New regulation

The event held today at the White House, in which representatives of the Government and the sector participated, aimed “Get answers and tips from the industry”Sacks explained.

In addition to Trump and his “Tsar” of Bitcoin, in the Round table The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besent, and that of Commerce, Howard Lutnick participated, in addition to responsible for agencies that regulate financial products and services or the head of the administration of small businesses, Kelly Loeffler.

Representing the private sector were, among others, the founders of the Gemini, Cameron and Tyler Winklevos, the CEO of the Financial Technology Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, or Brian Armstrong, or Brian Armstrong, Founder of the Coinbase Change House.

The meeting occurred at a time when the Senate is working on a Bipartisan billthat Trump expects it to be ready before summer, to establish a framework for the so -called “stablecoins” or stable currencies – records whose value is linked to stable assets, which reduces its volatility – backed by the US dollar.

Bitcóin rises 0.24% after Trump’s summit

The bitcóin slightly rises a 0.24% to 86,486.6 dollars After the celebration of the Cryptodivisas Summit in the White House to establish a strategic Bitcoines reserve with a new regulatory framework to boost this industry, which the US president, Donald Trump has defined as “Virtual Ford Knox”.

Bitcóin records a 20.8% drop Since last January 20, it was located in the maximum zone, at 109,241 dollars, coinciding with the beginning of the Trump presidency in the United States.

Other cryptodivisas cAs Ethereum, in line with the bitcóin, also rises a slight 0.23%, to $ 1,974.7.

Trump, described the newly created Bitcóin National Reserve as Friday as a “Virtual Fort Knox” while the commitment of his government stressed to establish a new Regulatory framework to boost the cryptocurrency industry.

Fort Knox is a military base of the US Army, located in the state of Kentucky, which stores officially since 1937 Much of the US gold reserves and other countries in the world that have entrusted their gold to the government of this country.

The US president signed on Thursday the decree to create two reserves – a bitcóin and another that will house the rest of cryptocurrencies – with all electronic currencies that various federal government agencies have confiscated in different operations and that will be Controlled by the Treasury Department.

Trump recalled that the US has one of the largest bitcóin portfolios in the worldduring the course of the so -called summit and that has been a round table in which the “tsar of cryptocurrencies” designated by Trump, investor David Sacks; Or the founders of the Gemini, Cameron and Tyler Winklevos, Vlad Tenev, CEO of the Financial Technology Robinhood, or Brian Armstrong, of the Casa Coinbase.

Sacks estimated this Friday that US authorities have come to possess some 400,000 bitcoinesbut that half have been sold for about 370 million dollars, an amount that would amount to 17,000 million today for the strong appreciation of the currency.

Market analyst Javier Cabrera has indicated that in the cryptocurrency market, the bitcóin and other digital assets have suffered decreases due to the disappointment of investors after knowing that the strategic reserve of US Bitcoines and Other digital assets Does not contemplate new investments.

For their part, JP Morgan analysts believe that cryptocurrency markets They will continue to undergo a great short -term pressure.

JP Morgan considers that “skepticism is generalized Among those responsible for monetary policy on the adoption of cryptocurrencies as reserve assets. “

It was last Sunday when Trump announced the creation of the strategic cryptocurrency reserve that It will include Bitcóin, Solana and XRP, among others.

“A crypto reserve of the United States will raise this key industry After corrupt attacks by the administration of (Joe) Biden, “Trump said through his social social network.

Under the new administration of Donald Trump, the United States has radically changed its position on cryptocurrencies. Trump has promised make the country a global center of digital currencies, leaving behind the policy of restrictions of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump’s company and other affiliates demand Capital One

The Trump organization, which belongs to President Donald Trump and his family, sued the Capital One Bank on Friday for having closed them in 2021 300 company accounts and personal “based on political prejudices.”

In the accounts there were millions of dollars of the Trump and Your affiliated entitiesaccording to the lawsuit, filed at a Miami County Court (Florida), where the president has his main residence.

The Trump organization accuses the bank to violate Florida’s consumption laws and other states and requests compensation for damages by denouncing that the bank informed them in March 2021 that it would close their accounts in two months, without offering them options, according to local media.

Eric Trump told Fox News Digital that he will ask for the large companies by the “Atrocious nature to cancel accounts based on political prejudices.”

The plaintiffs in the case They are Eric Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust fund, and DJT Holdings, DJT Holdings Managing Member and DTTM Operations firms.

“The plaintiffs have reasons to believe that the unilateral decision of Capital One It occurred as a result of political and social motivations and unfounded arguments, beliefs that he needed to distance himself from President Trump and his conservative political opinions, “according to the lawsuit.

Those affected claim – in the legal document – that they suffered financial damage and losses caused by the closure of their accounts and the “devastating impact on the ability of the plaintiffs to make transactions and access their money.”