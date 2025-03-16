Donald Trump’s US government is scheduled prohibit entrance to the United States to citizens from 43 countries – among them Russia, Cuba and Venezuela – according to internal information to which the The New York Times.

According to the medium, this draft that circulates within the Republican Administration has three categories of countries whose citizens could face restrictions to enter the United States.

The 11 countries that are in the ‘Red List’, which would translate to a resounding prohibition At the entrance to the United States, they are: Afghanistan, Bután, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

According to the officials with whom he spoke The Timesthese lists were prepared by the State Department Several weeks ago and changes are likely for when they arrive at the White House.

The draft of the proposal also included a ‘Orange list’ From 10 countries – Bielorusia, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan – whose trips would be restricted, but not suspended.

In those cases, according to the medium, entry to wealthy business travelers After going through an interview, but not those who travel with immigrant or tourist visas.

At the moment, it is not clear if people with valid visas would be exempt from the prohibition