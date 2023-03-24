Donald Trump created a “false expectation” about his impending arrest, the Manhattan prosecutor investigating the former president said Thursday. for the payment of $130,000 to a porn actress, while nervousness grows over a possible indictment that is long overdue.

for now, it is unknown when the grand jury will vote on his possible indictment, despite the fact that the 76-year-old Republican announced last weekend that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, Alvin Bragg, responded Thursday to a letter sent by three Republican congressmen earlier in the week, in which they asked the prosecutor to testify before Congress in this case, which they consider as a “persecution policy” to the former president.

“Your letter… is an unprecedented investigation into a pending local lawsuit,” Leslie Dubeck, general counsel in Bragg’s office, wrote to the three Republicans, chairmen of as many US congressional committees, including Justice, Jim Jordan. .

“Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested (…) and his lawyers urged them to intervene. Neither fact constitutes a legitimate basis for a congressional investigation,” Dubeck added.

(You can read: Trump: when would the case decision on alleged payment to a porn actress be known?)

Donald Trump, former President of the United States.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, sparking a media frenzy, and called on his supporters to protest massively. fearing riots such as those that occurred on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

The New York police shielded the offices of Bragg and the Trump Tower but so far a handful of followers have responded to the call of the former president, who could go down in history as the first US president to sit on the bench of justice.

There is no date for the imputation

It is still unknown when the indictment will take place, if at all.

The grand jury, which will vote on whether Trump is indicted, was not scheduled to meet this Thursday and does not normally meet on Fridays.so it is not expected that there will be a decision before next week.

The Bragg prosecutor’s office is investigating the payment of $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign, to buy her silence about a relationship they would have had 10 years earlier, which the tycoon has always denied.

Trump’s then-lawyer and now-enemy Michael Cohen, testifying before the grand jury, said he made the payment on behalf of his then-boss and later reimbursed him.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump says he will be ‘arrested’ on Tuesday, calls for protests)

Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested (…) and his lawyers urged them to intervene

But if the payment was not properly accredited, it could result in a misdemeanor for accounting falsification.although at the same time, he could have violated the electoral campaign financing law, which can carry 4 years in prison.

According to legal experts, it will not be easy to prove these accusations in court, so it is uncertain whether the former president, who declares himself the victim of a “witch hunt”, could be sentenced to jail.

In 2006, Stormy met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament. See also Guterres warns of the repercussions of the Ukraine crisis on the world Photo: AFP / Instagram @thestormydaniels

Trump repeated this Thursday on his Truth Social platform that Bragg “has no case.”

The billionaire is the subject of several investigations at the state and federal level that could frustrate his new run for the White House in 2024, much more important than that of Manhattan.

Among them are his efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, classified documents found in his Florida mansion, and his possible involvement in the January 6 violence in Washington.

Some observers believe an impeachment bodes poorly for Trump’s chances in 2024, while others say it could boost his support.

AFP