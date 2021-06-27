The Democrats “used Covid” to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections. But “we will soon get America back. We have won the elections twice and it is possible that we will have to win them a third time”. This was stated by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, during his first post-presidency Maga (Make America Great Again) rally in Ohio which brought together thousands of people in Ohio. The occasion is the campaign in support of Max Miller, a former White House collaborator, who is challenging Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 Republican MPs who voted for Trump’s impeachment after the assault on Congress, in the primary.





In the course of his speech, the former US president returned to his defeat in the 2020 election against current President Joe Biden while still claiming that he had “achieved a great victory”. Trump reiterated his claims that they never found confirmation that the 2020 election was rigged, calling the 2020 election “the big scam.” Trump has harshly criticized President Biden’s administration urging his supporters to support Republicans in next year’s mid-term elections. “After only five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and utter catastrophe,” said Trump speaking at the demonstration organized in Wellington.

The former US president also attacked US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration for its immigration-related policies: “Kamala Harris, your vice president, went to the border for one simple reason. because I announced that I would go there “. Finally, Trump on the pandemic claimed that he was the one who obtained the vaccines against Covid “in record time” and that he had claimed from the first day that the virus came from Wuhan. And he again accused Biden of bowing “before the enemies”, China, Iran, “before everyone”.