In his quest to become president of the United States, Donald Trump continues with his campaign promises And, in a presentation he made in Arizona, he assured that he intends to eliminate taxes for workers.

At a campaign rally the Republican held in Tucson, The candidate assured that he will seek to eliminate taxes on overtime pay with the intention of generating more income for workers.

“That gives people more incentive to work. It gives a lot to businesses,” Trump said, adding that People who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in the country by whom, for a long time, no one has seen.

He referred more specifically to police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators. “Those are the people who actually work. So we’re going to say that if you work overtime and If you work more than 40 hours per week, your overtime will be tax-exempt,” he stated.

Trump has also promised to eliminate the taxes on social security benefits and tips.

It should be said that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris also made the promise of eliminate taxation of tips for service sector workers, in addition to increasing the minimum wage.

However, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that eliminate taxes on tip income, As well as raising the minimum wage, it could add between US$100 billion and US$200 billion to the country’s deficit over a ten-year period.

Trump said he will eliminate taxes on overtime. Photo:iStock

Trump wants to win votes in Arizona

The declaration of Donald Trump plans to eliminate taxes on overtime, caught attention, Not only because of the measure itself, but because the Republican candidate made it in Arizona.

Arizona is one of the states that are considered key for the upcoming presidential elections, because citizens’ preferences are not clearly defined.

It is worth remembering that in 2020, Joe Biden won the state by only a few thousand votes.