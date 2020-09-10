US President Donald Trump mentioned at a briefing that if it weren’t for the actions of the White Home, many extra folks would have died from the coronavirus within the nation. He believes that “hundreds of thousands of individuals” may change into victims of the pandemic.

In keeping with him, the authorities shortly closed the nation and, normally, “did an unbelievable job.”

On the identical time, Trump once more accused China of spreading a harmful epidemic.

“China launched one thing that they aren’t allowed to launch, it bought to Europe and world wide,” RIA News assertion by the President of the USA.

Earlier, the American media wrote that Donald Trump knew that the coronavirus was harmful, however publicly repeatedly downplayed the severity of this an infection in order that, as he argued, he didn’t create panic within the nation.

In keeping with the newest knowledge, 6.334 million folks have been contaminated with the coronavirus in the USA, of which just about 190 thousand died.