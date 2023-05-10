Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually assaulting Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the spring of 1996. The former president of the United States, also convicted of libel by the jury of the civil trial in federal court in Manhattan, will have to pay the writer more than 5 million dollars, 3 for the defamation and 2 for assault. The jury did not find that rape was proven, but found the former president guilty of sexual assault. Trump becomes the first former president convicted of sexual abuse.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a shame. A continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”, Trump’s first words on the social Truth.

In the courtroom, after the verdict, Judge Lews Kaplan addressed the members of the jury, now free to disclose their identity publicly. “My advice is don’t do it: don’t do it now and don’t do it for a long time. If you decide to talk to other people and identify yourself, do not provide information about the identity of other people who served on this jury.”