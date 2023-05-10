“We will appeal, we were treated very badly by a judge who was appointed by Bill Clinton“. Donald Trump thus lashes out, interviewed by Fox News, against the conviction for sexual assault and defamation in the New York trial in which Judge Lewis Kaplan has decided that the former president must pay 5 million in compensation to E. Jean Carroll .

“Carroll is also a Clinton person“, added the former president, reiterating that he has “no idea who this woman is”, meaning that he has never met her. “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is – Trump wrote on Truth Social immediately after reading of the sentence – this verdict is a disgrace, the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

Trump explained that the appeal will denounce an “unconstitutional” attempt to silence me. Even the Trump campaign calls the ruling “an abuse of our great constitution.” “In an entirely Democrat-controlled jurisdiction, our judicial system is now undermined by left-wing extremists: False accusations by disturbed people have been allowed to interfere with our elections,” read a statement stating that “this whole false case is a political attempt to bash President Trump because he is now clearly in the lead to be re-elected president of the United States”.

Carroll – “The world finally knows the truth: this victory is not only for me but for all the women who have suffered because they were not believed,” commented Carroll. “I’m suing Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back,” the journalist added in a statement who accused the former president of assaulting her in a dressing room in the spring of 1996 in 2018. of a New York department store.

The case of Carroll, who for decades wrote for women’s magazines, in particular Elle, therefore appears destined to relaunch a new season of the ‘metoo’ in the United States. “I am part of the silent generation, women like me were taught to keep their heads down and not complain,” the 79-year-old journalist said in court during the trial.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, also wanted to give a broader meaning to the sentence which proves that “no one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States”. “For too long, victims of sexual assault have encountered the wall of doubt and intimidation – he continued – we hope and believe that today’s verdict will be important in breaking down this wall. This is a victory not only for E. Jean Carroll but for democracy itself and all the victims”.