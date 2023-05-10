Donald Trump was convicted of sexual abuse, battery and defamation in the civil lawsuit filed against him by journalist Jean Carroll. The former US president will therefore not end up in jail but will have to pay a five million dollar fine to his accuser. In these images, Jean Carroll comes out of the courthouse smiling, heading towards her car. Despite requests from journalists, she doesn’t stop to make statements.
