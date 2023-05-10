Donald Trump was convicted of sexual assault but not rape of E. Jean Carroll. The jury verdict in the civil trial before the federal court in Manhattan leads to the guilt of the former president of the United States, who will have to compensate the woman with 5 million dollars (3 for the assault, 2 for the defamation). Under New York state law, sexual assault and rape are two different crimes. “Sexual contact” is “any contact of the sexual parts or other intimate parts of a person with the aim of satisfying sexual desire”. State law refers to rape when a person forces another individual into sexual intercourse without consent. According to the law, sexual intercourse is consummated “with any penetration, however slight, of the penis into the vaginal cavity”. The jury did not find Carroll’s alleged rape proven, but found the sexual assault to be proven.