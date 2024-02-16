Trump convicted of fraud, shock sentence and super fine

Donald Trump ordered to pay 355 million. This is foreseen by the sentence of Judge Arthur Engoron who, in the Manhattan court, found the former president and his two sons Donald Jr and Eric guilty of having produced false financial documents in order to obtain more advantageous conditions from banks and insurance companies. The ruling in the civil case also bans Trump from holding corporate positions in the state of New York for the next three years.

The judge also ordered Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to pay $4 million each and be barred from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation for two years.

The New York judge then ruled that an independent monitor will continue to scrutinize the activities of the Trump Organization. Engoron also found former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and former Comptroller Jeffrey McConney guilty on multiple fraud charges and permanently barred them from serving as financial regulators of any New York corporation or business and of officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. Weisselberg was also fined $1 million in the sentencing.

The former president called the case a “fraud” and a “political witch hunt.” The New York prosecutor's office had asked the judge to fine Trump $370 million. Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022, alleging that he altered his net worth in financial statements to obtain tax and insurance benefits. The documents, detailing the value of the Trump Organization's various assets, were sent to banks and insurance companies to secure loans and deals.