Trump convicted, must pay 355 million. “Political sentence”

Donald Trump sentenced in New York: he must pay for inflating the value of his properties

After the 83 million compensation to be paid for a civil lawsuit against the writer Jean Carroll, Donald Trump will have to pay 354.9 million for having inflated the value of his properties in order to obtain loans from at least two banking institutions for the benefit of the family company, the Trump Organization. The decision was announced on Friday afternoon by New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who also imposed a three-year ban on Trump from holding roles in any New York-based company, including his own. The same ban concerns two of the three adult children, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, but for them it will last two years.

Eric is currently the CEO of the Trump Organization. The two brothers were also ordered to pay 4 million dollars each. The tycoon has announced an appeal, with the final figure which could reach 450 million dollars, adding the interest saved with the fraud, but within thirty days the former president will have to deposit the money owed or guarantee a 'bond' of the same value. “Electoral interference – Trump accused on Truth – a racist and corrupt attorney general (Letitia James, ed.), together with a corrupt judge, crafted an illegal and un-American sentence”.

“The judicial system of the State of New York and of America as a whole – added the former president – is under attack by biased and prejudiced judges and prosecutors”. According to Engoron, Trump presented “blatantly false financial data.” The judge also called the continuing memory lapse of his other daughter, Ivanka Trump, “suspicious”, while he spoke of a “credible witness” regarding Trump's former all-purpose lawyer, Michael Cohen. This judgment brings other concerns to the tycoon, because it revives the reputation of the person who was convicted of lying to the FBI and who Trump has always defined as unreliable.

Cohen, who had explained in court the system adopted by the Trumps to carry out the fraud, emerged victorious for the first time. And on March 25, the day on which another trial will begin in New York with Trump accused, this time for the illegal payment of a porn star who threatened to reveal that she had had sex with him in 2016, Cohen will be the key witness, because he has always claimed he paid Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf. Next time he will not appear in court only as someone convicted of lying, but as a person who has proven, according to the Court, capable of telling the truth.