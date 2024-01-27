Trump convicted of defamation, the writer accused the former president of sexual assault

A jury of New York he condemned Donald Trump to pay 83.3 million of dollars in compensation for defaming writer Jean Carroll by denying in 2019, when he was president, a sexual assault from almost 30 years ago in a luxury department store in Big Apple. Carroll had asked for 24 million. It's the second one civil sentence after that of last May, when the tycoon he was found responsible for the same violence, as well as defamation, and forced to pay 5 million dollars.

