The former president of the United States, donald trump (2017-2021), congratulated this Sunday the elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiand declared himself “proud” of his victory.

“Congratulations to Javier Milei for a great election as president of Argentina. The whole world was watching you! I am very proud of you,” the Republican expressed on social networks.

“You will turn your country around and make Argentina great again!” added Trump, who aspires to be the Republican candidate in next year’s US presidential election.

In another message, the former president published a photograph of Milei and wrote: “Let’s make Argentina great again”referring to the slogan popularized by the Republican in the 2016 elections, “Let’s make America great again.”

“Congratulations to Javier Milei and the Argentine people! We look forward to working together on shared priorities that benefit the people of our two countries,” the United States ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley.

Elon Musk reacts to Javier Milei’s victory

From the United States, the tycoon Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla and Spaceship, also welcomed the victory of the La Libertad Avanza candidate. Musk, contrary to progressive postulates, wrote on his Twitter account that “Argentina has prosperity ahead”.

According to the scrutiny of the National Electoral Directorate, with 98% of the tables counted, Javier Milei, an admirer of Trump, won the elections with 56% of the votes (14,319,272 votes) against the current Minister of EconomySergio Massawith 44% (11,384,014 votes).

Massa appeared before the official results were announced to recognize the victory of Milei, who will assume the Presidency of Argentina on December 10. The administration of Joe Biden He also congratulated Milei, to whom he offered to work together on the economy, human rights and combating the climate crisis.

Efe

