Trump congratulated Miley on winning the Argentine presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump congratulated Javier Miley on his victory in the presidential elections in Argentina. He wrote about it on social networks Truth Socialusing a phrase that became a symbol of his 2016 election campaign.

“I’m very proud of you. You will change your country and make Argentina great again!” – said the American politician. The phrase echoes the slogan Make America Great Again (MAGA) – Trump’s own political slogan.

An opponent of Argentina’s entry into BRICS and cooperation with Russia, far-right politician Javier Miley won the second round of presidential elections with 55.95 percent of the vote.

Miley has already made his first statement since being elected to office, promising to work with all countries of the free world. He stressed that Argentina’s commitment is democracy, free trade, peace.