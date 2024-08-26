Trump confirms plans to bring Musk into administration if he wins election

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has confirmed plans to bring US billionaire Elon Musk into his administration if he wins this year’s election, the TV channel reports. NBC10 Philadelphia.

“I would include him in the government, but I don’t know how he would be able to keep up with everything he does. But he could advise on some issues,” the Republican candidate said.

On July 23, independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and promised to encourage his supporters to vote for Trump in exchange for a place in a hypothetical Republican administration.