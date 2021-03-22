Former US President Donald Trump confirmed that he intends to launch his own Internet platform, which, according to him, will become known soon. The politician stated this in the podcast The Truth with Lisa Boothe.

“I am doing something related to the launch of my own platform, which you will soon hear about,” – said Trump in podcastpublished on Monday 22 March.

The former American leader stressed that his representatives are currently spreading his statements that are “more elegant” and popular than the publications on the microblogging network Twitter, where he was blocked. Trump emphasized that despite the blocking, his statements still end up on social networks and are shared by thousands of users.

The fact that the politician plans to return in two or three months to social media on his own platform was announced yesterday by his adviser Jason Miller.

According to Miller, the new social network will become very popular because the former American leader will be able to attract tens of millions of users there who want to follow his activity.

As the adviser noted, Trump held a number of meetings in Mar-a-Lago with numerous, according to him, companies that approached the ex-president with proposals.

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently banned in early January. According to the administration of the social network, the reason for this decision was the risk of incitement to violence after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the ex-president on January 6.

In addition to this, Twitter management has promised to deactivate any page that Trump will use. Also, his accounts were blocked by social networks Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch.

On February 11, it became known that the social network Twitter will not return access to its service to Trump, even if he again takes public office.

At the same time, Trump’s adviser noted that the former head of state feels happy outside of social networks.