The announcement was made on the first day of the party’s National Convention; Senator James David Vance will be the former president’s running mate.

Former US President Donald Trump secured the votes needed to be the Republican presidential candidate in November on Monday (15 July 2024), after the Florida delegation confirmed his nomination. The formalization took place during the party’s National Convention, held in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), two days after he was the victim of an assassination attempt.

Trump is expected to accept the presidential nomination with a speech on the last day of the convention, on Thursday (July 18). The former president also announced on Monday (July 15) Senator James David Vance as his running mate in the presidential election.

“After much deliberation and reflection, and considering the immense talents of many others, I have decided that the most suitable person to assume the office of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the great State of Ohio.”Trump declared on his social network, Truth Social.

“JD has had a very successful business career in technology and finance and now, during the campaign, he will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for”, he said the former president. Vance is 39 years old and holds a law degree from Yale Law School.

Trump said Vance will continue to “I will fight for our Constitution, support our troops, and do everything I can to help make America great again.”.

TRUMP IS TARGETED IN SHOOTING ATTACK

Trump, 78, was rushed from a rally he was holding in the US city of Butler after the event was interrupted by gunfire, according to the news agency APthe shooter was killed. A person in the audience also died.

The Republican Party candidate for the White House was giving a speech when he reached for his right ear, which had been grazed by a bullet. He was then removed from the scene by Secret Service agents. It is possible to see that there was blood on his ear.

Watch (2min37s):