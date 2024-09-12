Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The German Foreign Ministry mocks Trump and causes a scandal. A confidant fires back, and a political scientist is also surprised.

Berlin – A joke that becomes a political issue: A X-Contribution of the German Foreign Ministry is causing anger in the USA. The former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, denounces this and even sees it as obvious election interference that is “worse than Russia and Iran”.

What had happened? The Foreign Office had responded to statements by the Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump in the TV duel with his competitor Kamala Harris Trump repeated in the debate the accusation of his running mate JD VanceIllegal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs.

Richard Grenell was furious with the German Foreign Ministry. © IMAGO/Jasper Colt

German Foreign Ministry refers to Trump’s false statements

According to US media, the authorities in Springfield are not aware of any such cases. The ministry of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) referred to this in a post on the platform X: “PS: We don’t eat cats and dogs either.”

In the first part of the post, the German ministry contradicted Trump’s claim from the TV debate that Germany had returned to building “normal power plants” after a failed exit from fossil fuels. “Whether you like it or not: The German energy system is fully functional, with more than 50 percent renewable energy,” the post said. “And we are closing coal and nuclear power plants instead of building them. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest.”

US political scientist criticizes German Foreign Ministry: “Diplomatic misconduct”

The X-post was apparently a thorn in Grenell’s side. “We clearly see this and will act accordingly,” he wrote on the platform XHe was sent to Germany as ambassador by then US President Trump in 2018 and made few friends in political Berlin at the time. He is being considered as a candidate for the post of US Secretary of State should Trump win the presidential election in November.

Other observers also criticized the German Foreign Ministry’s contribution as not being neutral enough. The otherwise reserved Georgetown political scientist Emma Ashford wrote: “Perhaps I am old-fashioned, but it seems to me to be diplomatic misconduct when a country’s foreign ministry interferes in the (close) election of its security guarantor.”

Foreign Ministry defends X-contribution, Federal Government supports

Baerbock’s ministry defended his words: “The aim is to convey a fact-based image of Germany abroad. This also includes refuting incorrect statements discussed on social media.”

The German government has also rejected Trump’s statements that there are problems in Germany with the transition to renewable energies. “I don’t know what the presidential candidate means by that,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Economics. We “received Trump’s statements with considerable surprise and do not find them really comprehensible.” A spokesman for the Ministry of Economics also said that “many facts” contradict Trump’s statement. (cgsc with dpa)