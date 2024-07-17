Trump says he is not in favor of sanctions against Russia

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he is not a supporter of sanctions against Russia. He condemned the restrictive measures in an interview with the agency Bloomberg.

“I don’t like sanctions,” Trump said.

It is noted that the US presidential candidate is equally cool about “punishing” Russia for its special operation in Ukraine and protecting Taiwan from China.

Earlier it became known that Kyrgyzstan wants to return to servicing Russian Mir bank cards. The development of the corresponding software has already begun for this purpose.

Earlier, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev said that his country’s authorities were trying to implement anti-Russian sanctions, but could not always monitor compliance. He stressed that Moscow remained Bishkek’s main trading partner.