The current US President Donald Trump condemned the violence in Washington and promised that the rioters would pay for what happened. His video message was posted on a page in Twitter…

He assured that in the near future he will deal with the transfer of power to the new administration of Democrat Joe Biden, which will begin work on January 20. “My focus is now on ensuring a smooth, orderly and painless transfer of power,” the American leader said.

Related materials

Trump added that the present moment in time requires calming, and called on Americans for reconciliation. “Citizens of the country, serving as your president has been the main honor of my life. My wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our great campaign is just beginning, ”he concluded.

During the storming of the Capitol, Trump made an appeal to his supporters. The politician urged the protesters to go home. “I understand your pain, I hear your hearts: the elections were stolen from us. But you must go home now, go in peace, ”he said.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. According to this data, Biden won the presidential election. During the protests, four people were killed and the police detained nearly 70 rioters.