Donald Trump is being asked to pay in London. It's the result of a failed civil lawsuit tied to the infamous Steele dossier.

London – The former US President Donald Trump He currently has several proceedings underway and has already been sentenced to pay millions in two cases. Trump is now also being asked to pay in Europe. Because the Republican has to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal fees in connection with a failed civil lawsuit in London. This was reported by the British news agency P.A citing court documents.

Accordingly, Trump must cover the entire legal costs of the other side, as a judge at the London High Court ruled. According to the defendant, these could amount to over 600,000 pounds (around 700,000 euros). Trump now has to pay £300,000 in advance. A specialized judge should then determine the exact amount, it said P.A-Continue message.

Steele dossier: Alleged footage from Russia shows Trump at orgies

Trump had sued Orbis Business Intelligence, a consulting firm founded by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The background was a dossier about Trump that was made public in 2016.

The so-called Steele dossier cites, among other things, reports that the Russian secret service has footage of Trump's alleged participation in sex orgies in Russia and is using it as a means of exerting pressure. Among other things, it concerns an alleged incident in a hotel in Moscow in 2013, in which prostitutes are said to have urinated on a bed in Trump's presence.

Trump has always denied attending sex parties in Russia and sued the consulting firm. The 77-year-old former president accused the company of unlawfully using private data. He demanded compensation for the loss of reputation suffered. However, a judge had already dismissed the lawsuit before the main hearing. Trump did not appeal, according to court documents P.A also emerges.

Trump is almost certain to be the Republican presidential candidate – despite several trials

After his competitor Nikki Haley withdrew from the primary election campaign republican Nothing stands in the way of Trump running for president again in this US election year. Polls predict that the race between him and the Democratic incumbent, US President Joe Biden, is likely to be close. In the USA Trump is currently facing four criminal proceedings over various serious allegations. Among other things, he must answer in court for his attempts to subsequently reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (nak/dpa)