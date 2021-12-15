Home page politics

Former US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. © Evan Vucci / AP / dpa

Former US President Donald Trump is fighting with all his might against having to hand over personal tax documents to Congress. Now a court is ruling on the delicate legal issue for Trump.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump has suffered a defeat in the legal battle over the surrender of his tax documents to a committee of the House of Representatives.

The responsible federal judge Trevor McFadden dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against the release of the documents. Former presidents are also not exempt from investigations by Congress, the judge wrote in a 45-page verdict. Several US media reported unanimously that the verdict was not yet final because the judge gave Trump ten days to appeal.

Critic: Trump is hiding something

The Treasury Department of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, instructed the IRS in July to turn the filing over to the committee. Contrary to political customs in the United States, real estate entrepreneur Trump had not made his tax return public either as a presidential candidate or after he moved into the White House. Critics therefore speculate that he has something to hide.

Trump also opposed the release to a New York prosecutor who is investigating him. In the case, the Republican went to the Supreme Court in Washington, but lost there. The public prosecutor’s office has now received the documents, but no details should be made public – unless there is a trial.

It would be more delicate for Trump to hand it over to Congress: there, the group of people with access rights is somewhat larger and, under certain conditions, details could be published regularly during the committee’s investigation. In addition, confidential information is repeatedly leaked out of Parliament. dpa