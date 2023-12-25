The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, complained that Christmas 2023 was ruined due to the “rogue and incompetent” current American leader Joe Biden. The ex-president announced this on December 25 on the social network Truth Social, which he founded.

“It’s hard to have a truly wonderful Christmas when you have a crooked and incompetent president who wants to put his political opponent behind bars,” reads the former president’s Christmas message.

As Trump noted, 2024 will be marked by another sabotage of the presidential election by the Biden team and the Democratic Party, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Attorney General and district attorneys across America.

Despite this, Donald Trump is confident of his victory. Thus, the former American president promised his voters to lead the country for the second time and “make America great again,” reports “Gazeta.ru”.

Before that, on December 16, Trump called Biden a threat to democracy, noting that the current US administration is ready to violate the state constitution for the sake of its election victory.

On December 13, the House of Representatives of the US Congress approved a resolution ordering further investigation into the impeachment case against Biden. The president himself called this measure a political stunt by representatives of the Republican Party in Congress.

On December 9, The Wall Street Journal, based on the results of its own survey, reported that the rating of US presidential candidate Donald Trump in the current election race for the first time exceeded that of incumbent President Joe Biden.

According to these data, if the choice was between the two of them, 47% of American citizens would vote for Trump. At the same time, 43% of voters would prefer to see Biden in a second term. In a vote involving five other potential candidates, 37% of those polled would choose Trump, while only 31% would choose Biden.